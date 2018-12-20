JTHS Hosting Wake Up Call Substance Abuse Awareness Event

Joliet Township High School will host a Wake-Up Call Substance Abuse Awareness Event on Thursday, January 31, 2019 from 6:30-8:00 PM at Joliet West High School, 401 N. Larkin Avenue. The event is free and open to all members of the public 21 years of age and older. Dinner will be provided from 5:00-6:15 PM and a resource fair will take place from 5:00-6:30 PM. Free childcare is available.

Wake-Up Call is a life-size exhibit of a teen’s bedroom with more than 20 “red flags” that can signal drug or alcohol use. The Wake-Up Call bedroom identifies spots where teens may hide drugs, household items that can be used as drug paraphernalia and ways teens try to cover up drug and alcohol use. The goal of this presentation is to educate parents and other adults who are influential in the lives of youth, so they know what seemingly innocent items can actually be an indication of substance abuse.

In addition to learning about the various hiding spots and items that may indicate use, audience members will learn about the signs and symptoms associated with alcohol and drug abuse, as well as parenting strategies that can help reduce the chances of substance abuse. There will also be an opportunity for participants to ask questions and get a closer look at the items located in the bedroom.

Participants will also receive a comprehensive resource handbook.

For more information or to register for this FREE event, please visit: https://wakeupcalljoliet.eventbrite.com

For questions about this event, please contact Patty Sewing at (815) 774-1676, Naurice Moffett at (815) 727-6931 or Sandi Lybert at (262) 354-8344.