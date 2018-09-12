JTHS Hosts Internship Recruiting Event

Joliet Township High School will host two events on Monday, October 29 to recruit business partners interested in providing internship opportunities to JTHS students. Business representatives and members of the public are invited to hear first-hand stories of success from JTHS internship providers Jen Howard, TCBY Owner; and Nancy Baldwin, Vice President for Human Resources & Information Technology at Nanophase Technology. Individuals interested in attending may RSVP to attend either lunch or breakfast at the JTHS Administrative Center, 300 Caterpillar Drive in Joliet. The breakfast event will take place from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and the lunch event will take place from 11:30 to 1 p.m.