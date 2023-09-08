JTHS In Need Of Bus Drivers: Donuts for Drivers Breakfast September 23

Donuts for Drivers Breakfast September 23

Are you interested in becoming a JTHS School Bus Driver? If so, join us at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 23 at the JTHS Transportation Center, 3901 Olympic Blvd in Joliet for our Donuts for Drivers Breakfast. Learn about the requirements for becoming a bus driver, salary and benefit information, and take a tour of the JTHS Transportation Facility.



A hot breakfast will be served. Complete the Donuts for Drivers RSVP Form if you will attend.



Requirements for Becoming a Bus Driver

There is no experience needed to become a school bus driver. School bus drivers must be 21 or older, have a valid Illinois license for 3 years or more, and pass a pre-employment physical, drug screen and background check. Up to 5 years of credit on the salary schedule is granted for past or current CDL driving experience. JTHS offers paid training and expenses; competitive wages; paid vacation, sick, and personal time; a bonus of $75 a week for perfect attendance; medical, vision & dental insurance are available; and more!!!

If you or someone you know is interested in one of our open positions within the Transportation Department, the link to apply is HERE.

Press release JTHS