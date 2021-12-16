JTHS Issues Statement Regarding Threatening Social Media Post

Joliet Township High School has issued a statement alerting parents and students of a social media post threatening violence for schools across the country. The post, which was made on Tik Tok, stated that there would be “school shootings and bomb threats” for schools in the United States. WJOL has learned that the Statewide Terrorism & Intelligence Center has stated that there is no specific information concerning any threats or attacks planned at Illinois Schools. Joliet Township High School District 204 has stated that the have no reason to believe that this threat circulated from anyone in the JTHS schools. Out of an abundance of caution, they have asked the Joliet Police Department for an additional police presence tomorrow and we will conduct additional searches.