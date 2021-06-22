      Weather Alert

JTHS Opens Doors to New Transition Center

Jun 22, 2021 @ 12:17pm

When school re-opens in the fall, JTHS Transition Center students will attend class in a new building, completely renovated and designed to accommodate work and life skill acquisition.

The JTHS Transition Program, previously housed in the Subway strip mall, has moved across the street to a state-of-the-art 7,000 square foot renovated building that features new instructional classrooms, multiple vocational skill training spaces and life-skill training spaces, including a full service commercial kitchen with grill, cook top and prep equipment. The new facility has a residential kitchen, bedroom and laundry space that opens to a large common room with flexible furniture for job training simulation.

The importance of creating learning environments where all students can achieve their highest level of success is often found within specialized programs such as the transition program at JTHS which serves with students with disabilities ages 18 through the day before their 22nd birthday.  The program is designed to bridge the gap between high school and adult life with a focus on self-advocacy and developing independence in areas of education/training, employment and community living.

JTHS Board of Education members, superintendents, administrators and staff gathered on June 22 to celebrate the building’s completion with a ribbon cutting event.

