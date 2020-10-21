JTHS Remote Learning To Continue Until End of First Semester
Joliet Township High School
Both Joliet Central and Joliet West High Schools will continue virtual learning until the end of the first semester, following last night’s Board of Education meeting. Dr Karla Guseman said that the difficult decision was based on two factors: the increase in COVID-19 cases in our region and county, and the disruption of learning that would occur with a mid-semester shift to the hybrid model of instruction.
With a rise in courses, JTHS has seen cases in our region go from a positive rate of 5.7 percent, when the decision to go all-virtual in July was made to continue remote learning until November 10th, to where its at 8.9 percent, with trends pointing upward.
In addition to the health concerns, going to a hybrid model will be disruptive to the continuity of learning taking place in virtual classrooms, with a number of parents increasingly opting to have their students continue the year remotely, compared to the earlier parent survey.
Also announced, online tutoring may be requested by students and parents, by appointment, virtually by JTHS teachers on a date that’s convenient for all parties.
The second semester will start January 6th, 2021; and the board will continue to monitor the metrics behind COVID-19 and are hopeful to begin the next semester with the hybrid model.