JTHS Seeks Discipline Advisory Committee Members

Dec 22, 2021 @ 7:42am

Joliet Township High School invites parents, students, faculty, and support staff to serve on the Discipline Advisory Committee. The purpose of this committee is to review and recommend changes to district policies including bullying, harassment, and disciplinary guidelines found in the student handbook.  

Meetings are held in the Joliet Central Cafeteria from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the following Wednesdays: 1/12/2022; 1/19/2022; 1/26/2022; 2/2/2022; 2/9/2022; 2/16/2022; 2/23/2022; and 3/2/2022 (if needed).  

The committee is open to parents, students, certified staff, paraprofessionals, clerical, security, and transportation staff. Please complete the Discipline Advisory Committee Sign Up Form to participate.

