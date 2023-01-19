JTHS State of the District Address – RSVP By January 30th

Dr. Karla Guseman Joliet Township High School Superintendent

The Joliet Township High School Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Karla Guseman invite community members, civic leaders, legislators, parents, staff, and students to a State of the District Address on February 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Joliet Central High School Student Center & Cafeteria, 201 E. Jefferson Street in Joliet. The event schedule includes a Meet and Greet with appetizers and musical entertainment from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by the State of the District address from 6 to 7 p.m.

We ask that guests RSVP HERE by January 30 so that we can plan accordingly.

The State of District Address will provide a comprehensive overview of the district’s health, including academic and financial aspects, the 5-year Strategic Plan, social-emotional supports, facilities, activities/athletics, and more.

