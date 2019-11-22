JTHS Students Raise More than $9,000 for Pink Heals
The Joliet West High School gymnasium was painted pink during the JTHS Pink Heals volleyball game on October 3, 2019.
Filled with students, athletes, families and supporters of the Pink Heals Chapter of Joliet, proceeds from the annual volleyball game of Joliet Central vs. Joliet West went to support women in the community battling cancer.
This year, more than $9,000 was raised in total donations for Pink Heals. JTHS Volleyball (Central and West) raised more than $7,500. The JTHS girls swim team raised an additional $500 on October 17, 2019. JROTC collected donations that totaled to $1,500.
Pink Heals Joliet Area Chapter is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that raises awareness and funds for families and nonprofit entities that assists in those battling cancer within the cities they visit.