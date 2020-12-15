Judge Richard Schoenstedt Announces Retirement from the Bench
12th Judicial Circuit Cour of Will County Chief Judge Richard Schoenstedt
The Honorable Richard C. Schoenstedt has announced that he will be retiring as a Circuit Judge effective January 17, 2021. Judge Schoenstedt was appointed as an Associate Circuit Court Judge in 2001 and was elected as a Circuit Court Judge in 2002. He previously served as the Presiding Judge of the Felony Division and served as Chief Judge of the Twelfth Judicial Circuit from December 2012 to December 2020.
“I am eternally grateful for the time I have served as a judge in the Twelfth Circuit. I am equally appreciative of the trust the public has placed in me. I am thankful for the assistance given to me by so many and I cherish the many friendships I have made. Although I will miss working alongside my colleagues and staff, I am proud of the accomplishments that the Twelfth Circuit has made during my tenure and I look forward to new and exciting things to come.” said Schoenstedt.
Chief Judge Kennedy stated “I congratulate Rick Schoenstedt on his retirement. Rick is the consummate judge. His legal ability, demeanor and administrative acumen have set the standard to which all judges should strive. There would be no new Courthouse or many other justice initiatives without his leadership. I am fortunate to consider him a friend. I wish him a happy and healthy retirement.”