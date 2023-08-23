Judge Denies Joliet Man’s Motion to Reconsider Sentence of 40 Years in Prison for Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault

A Will County Judge has denied a motion to reconsider a 40 year prison sentence. Jeffery Davis, 33 of Joliet, was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison for two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault, Class X felonies. Davis pleaded guilty to the offense on December 20, 2022. The child was 7-9 years old at the time of the sexual assaults which took place over a two-year period from 2013 and 2015.

Davis is a despicable human being who preyed upon this young boy for his own sexual gratification.” Glasgow said. “The 40-year sentence will never make this victim whole, but will ensure that Davis is off the streets as a dangerous child predator.

Davis has been in the Will County Adult Detention Center since July 1, 2016, and will receive 2,606 days credit for time served. He will be subject to mandatory supervised release for a minimum of three years up to his natural life based upon a subsequent determination by the Department of Corrections.

Davis will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.