Judge Denies Sentencing Delay In R. Kelly’s New York Case

Apr 15, 2022 @ 12:00pm
A New York federal judge is denying a request by R. Kelly to delay sentencing for his racketeering conviction until after his Chicago trial in August.  The judge decided to keep the June 16th sentencing date.  The singer faces ten years to life in prison after he was convicted last September in Brooklyn on federal racketeering and other charges that accused the Chicago native of recruiting women and minors for sex.  The judge said postponing the sentencing in New York would mean it would take place nearly a year after his conviction.

