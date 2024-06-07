Judge Dismisses Attempted Murder And Other Charges In State Case Against Paul Pelosi’s Attacker

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A judge has dismissed several criminal charges against Paul Pelosi’s attacker in state court.

The judge ruled on Thursday following the defense’s argument of double jeopardy.

David DePape was federally convicted in the 2022 attack inside the couple’s San Francisco home. He now no longer faces counts of attempted murder, elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon.

DePape still faces charges of of false imprisonment, residential burglary, threatening a family member of a public official, attempting to sway a witness and aggravated kidnapping.

He has pleaded not guilty.

DePape was convicted last month and sentenced to 30 years in prison.