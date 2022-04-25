      Weather Alert

Judge Finds Former President Trump In Contempt Of Court

Apr 25, 2022 @ 12:03pm

NEW YORK (AP) – A New York judge has found former President Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state’s attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings.

Judge Arthur Engoron on Monday ordered Trump to pay a fine of $10,000 per day.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, had asked the court to hold Trump in contempt after he missed a March 31 court-imposed deadline to turn over documents.

Trump, a Republican, has been fighting James in court over her investigation, which he has called a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

Trump spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

