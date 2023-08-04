1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Judge Halts Illinois Law Targeting ‘Crisis Pregnancy Centers

August 4, 2023 12:53PM CDT
Share
Judge Halts Illinois Law Targeting ‘Crisis Pregnancy Centers
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

A federal judge is halting an Illinois law targeting so-called “crisis pregnancy centers.” During a hearing yesterday, the judge granted a motion for a preliminary injunction seeking to immediately halt the measure, which allows the Illinois Attorney General to investigate complaints against centers accused of using misinformation, deceptive practices, or misrepresentation in order to interfere with access to abortion services or emergency contraception. The injunction was requested in a lawsuit filed by National Institute of Family Life Advocates.

Popular Posts

1

Another Arrest For Son of Former Will County Judge
2

Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation Establishing Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Pilot Program
3

Joliet man sentenced to 100 years in prison
4

NWS Confirms Tornadoes Hit Northern Illinois
5

Hero Saves Woman's Life At Will County Courthouse

Recent Posts