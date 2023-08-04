Judge Halts Illinois Law Targeting ‘Crisis Pregnancy Centers

A federal judge is halting an Illinois law targeting so-called “crisis pregnancy centers.” During a hearing yesterday, the judge granted a motion for a preliminary injunction seeking to immediately halt the measure, which allows the Illinois Attorney General to investigate complaints against centers accused of using misinformation, deceptive practices, or misrepresentation in order to interfere with access to abortion services or emergency contraception. The injunction was requested in a lawsuit filed by National Institute of Family Life Advocates.