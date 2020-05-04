Judge: Illinois’ Stay-At-Home Order Doesn’t Violate Religious Protections
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
A federal judge says Illinois‘ order to stay-at-home doesn’t step on people’s religious rights. The judge struck down a request from the Beloved Church in the tiny Stephenson County town of Lena to allow a regular church service. The judge says because Illinois‘ order allows for some church services, either online or in groups of no more than 10, there is no religious violation. Pastor Steve Cassell ignored the judge and held church yesterday. As many as 80 people showed-up to hear his sermon.