Judge Indicates He Will Rule Within 2 Weeks On Bid To Remove Fani Willis From Former President Trump Case

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during an Associated Press interview on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Atlanta. The Georgia state Senate voted on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, to create a special committee to investigate Willis, with Republicans claiming she has personally benefitted from improperly conveying public money to special prosecutor Nathan Wade. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — The judge overseeing the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump has indicated that he will rule within the next two weeks on whether to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the case over a romantic relationship with a top prosecutor.

Attorneys for Trump and his co-defendants told Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on Friday that keeping the district attorney on the case threatens to undermine the public’s confidence in the hugely consequential prosecution.

Willis’ office, meanwhile, said defendants have failed to provide any evidence of any financial benefit to Willis from the relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Willis and Wade say the relationship ended last summer.