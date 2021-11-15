      Weather Alert

Judge Instructs Jury In Rittenhouse Trial

Nov 15, 2021 @ 10:08am
Judge Bruce Schroeder speaks to Corey Chirafisi, an attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, during the jury selection process for Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. ( Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is instructing the jury. Eighteen-year-old Rittenhouse claims he killed two men and injured a paramedic in self defense last year during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. A judge is allowing lesser charges to be considered in one of the three shootings. Jurors will get the case after closing arguments. The judge dismissed a lesser weapons charge against Rittenhouse earlier today.

meanwhile, Wisconsin cities are preparing in anticipation of a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. The governor has 500 National Guard troops and hundreds of officers ready ahead of closing arguments which begin today.

