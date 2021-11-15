Judge Instructs Jury In Rittenhouse Trial

The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is instructing the jury. Eighteen-year-old Rittenhouse claims he killed two men and injured a paramedic in self defense last year during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. A judge is allowing lesser charges to be considered in one of the three shootings. Jurors will get the case after closing arguments. The judge dismissed a lesser weapons charge against Rittenhouse earlier today.
meanwhile, Wisconsin cities are preparing in anticipation of a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. The governor has 500 National Guard troops and hundreds of officers ready ahead of closing arguments which begin today.