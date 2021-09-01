      Weather Alert

Judge Recuses Himself From Custody Case Involving Unvaccinated Mom

Sep 1, 2021 @ 1:18pm
A Cook County judge who banned a Chicago mother from seeing her child because she isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19, only to reverse his decision, is recusing himself from the case. Cook County Judge James Shapiro said public perception may be that he can’t be fair and impartial in the matter. Shapiro revoked Rebecca Firlit’s visitation rights last month after she admitted to not receiving the vaccine. As a result, she was barred from seeing her 11-year-old son. He then reversed his decision weeks later without giving an explanation.

