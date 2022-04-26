Judge Refuses to Dismiss Charge Against Hylka

A Will County Judge has rejected a motion to dismiss one of the five charges against former teacher Jeremy Hylka. Hylka is accused of engaging in what authorities have described as “inappropriate communication with a minor.” He’s charged with traveling to meet a child, indecent solicitation of a child (2 counts), solicitation to meet a child and grooming.
He’s accused of traveling to a Joliet McDonald’s on the night of April 27th, 2021 believing he was meeting a minor for sexual purposes. After learning of the incident, his employer the Diocese of Joliet, terminated his contract. He had been teaching at St. Joseph’s in Lockport. He eventually surrendered to Joliet Police.
His representation in court asked Judge Ken Zelazo to dismiss the “solicitation to meet a child” charge. The Judge declined to dismiss that charge. Hylka’s next court date is May 19th.