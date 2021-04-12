Judge Refuses To Dismiss Lawsuit Over Indoor Dining Ban
It’s the first lawsuit against Illinois’ ban on indoor dining to survive its first legal test in months. A judge in Springfield on Friday didn’t dismiss the case brought by a suburban Chicago restaurant that says Governor Pritzker’s ban on indoor service is ‘arbitrary and unreasonable.’ The judge did not rule on the merits of the case. The governor’s lawyers say the public health needs of the coronavirus outbreak give him all the power he needs to close down bars and restaurants across the state.