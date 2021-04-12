      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Judge Refuses To Dismiss Lawsuit Over Indoor Dining Ban

Apr 12, 2021 @ 11:37am
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

It’s the first lawsuit against Illinois’ ban on indoor dining to survive its first legal test in months. A judge in Springfield on Friday didn’t dismiss the case brought by a suburban Chicago restaurant that says Governor Pritzker’s ban on indoor service is ‘arbitrary and unreasonable.’ The judge did not rule on the merits of the case. The governor’s lawyers say the public health needs of the coronavirus outbreak give him all the power he needs to close down bars and restaurants across the state.

Popular Posts
2021 Election Results for Will County
Joliet West HS Graduate Recovers After Being Attacked At A Bar In Quincy
Murder Charges Following Easter Sunday Shooting In Joliet
Family of a Joliet West Grad and Quincy University Student Say Daughter's Attack Was Racially Fueled
WJOL Learns Off Duty Will County Deputy Involved In Easter Sunday Crash That Sent Six People To The Hospital