Judge Rejects Bid To Dismiss Charges Against Father Of Highland Park Parade Shooting Suspect

A Lake County judge is rejecting a motion to dismiss criminal charges against the father of the man accused of staging a deadly mass shooting at Highland Park’s Independence Day parade last year. The Daily Herald reports that today’s ruling means Robert Crimo Junior will face trial in November on seven counts of reckless conduct. The defendant is accused of helping his 19-year-old son, Robert Crimo the Third, gain a firearm owners identification card in 2019, even though he threatened violence. If 58-year-old Robert Crimo Junior is convicted, he could face up to three years in prison.