Judge Rejects Request To Dismiss Charges Against Father Of Highland Park Shooter

The father of the Highland Park July 4th shooting suspect will stand trial. A Lake County judge rejected a request to dismiss charges against Robert Crimo Junior. The father is facing charges stemming from allegations he helped his son get a Firearm Owner’s Identification card. His son, Robert Crimo the Third, is facing numerous charges accusing him of killing seven people and wounding dozens more at the Highland Park Parade on July 4th last year. The father has a November trial date.