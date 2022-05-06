      Weather Alert

Judge Rules Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green Is Qualified For Reelection

May 6, 2022 @ 1:36pm

ATLANTA (AP) – A judge in Georgia has found that U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green can run for reelection, rejecting arguments from a group of voters who had challenged her eligibility over allegations that she engaged in insurrection.

But the decision will ultimately be up to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

State Administrative Law Judge Charles Beaudrot announced his decision Friday after a daylong hearing in April that included arguments from lawyers for the voters and for Greene, as well as extensive questioning of Greene herself.

State law says Beaudrot must submit his findings to Raffensperger, who has to decide whether Greene should be removed from the ballot.

Popular Posts
Armed Robbery Suspect Shot And Killed At Frankfort Township Bar
Jeremy Boshears Found Guilty of Murder
Semi vs Viaduct in Joliet & Ruby Street Is Down Due Stuck Barge
Construction Reduces I-55 To One Lane Over Kankakee River Plus I-80 Bridge Inspection Work
St. Dominic Catholic School in Bolingbrook to close at end of 2021-2022 academic year
Connect With Us Listen To Us On