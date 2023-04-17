Judge Says Alec Baldwin Settlement In Fatal Shooting Sealed

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge is sealing from public view the terms of a proposed settlement agreement in a wrongful death lawsuit involving actor Alec Baldwin.

At a court hearing Monday, a judge agreed keep confidential the terms the agreement to settle a wrongful death lawsuit brought by Hutchins’ widower and 10-year-old son against “Rust” producers including Baldwin.

Actor and movie co-producer Alec Baldwin was pointing a pistol at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when the gun went off, killing her and wounding the director on the set of the Western movie “Rust.”

Separately, Baldwin and the film’s weapons supervisor are charged with involuntary manslaughter.