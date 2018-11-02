Judge Says Illinois Jails Are Still Mistreating The Mentally Ill

A federal judge says Illinois prisons are still mistreating the mentally ill. The judge said yesterday the Department of Corrections doesn’t have nearly enough staff to take care for the state’s 40-thousand inmates, of whom about 12-thousand are allegedly mentally ill. In 2016, the court ordered the state Corrections Department to make 25 specific changes to how they treat the mentally ill, including allowing people in solitary confinement to be out of their cells at least eight hours per week. The judge yesterday said the department has only made about seven of those changes.