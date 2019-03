Cameras will be allowed in the courtroom in Empire actor Jussie Smollett’s next appearance on criminal charges he faces regarding an alleged hate crime. Cook County Judge LeRoy Martin Junior ruled today that he will let whomever is appointed to preside over the case to decide if cameras will be allowed. Smollett is due back in the courtroom Thursday when he is scheduled to be arraigned on 16 counts and have a judge assigned to preside over his case.