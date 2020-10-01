Judge to Rule on NorthPoint Injunction on Monday
Say No To Northpoint sign/Erin Gallagher
A Will County Judge will officially rule on Monday on an injunction which would prevent the city of Joliet from beginning the annexation of 355 acres of land which would eventually become the the 1,200 acre Compass Business Park. The village of Elwood is attempting to stop the city of Joliet and NorthPoint from annexing the land in question. It was in April that Joliet approved a pre-annexation agreement with NorthPoint on the logistics park. Attorney’s argued in a Will County Courtroom on Thursday that proper procedure was not followed during the April pre-annexation hearings. If an emergency injunction to stop the annexation vote is granted then a hearing would held at a later date to determine if the pre-annextion would need to be re-held.
Judge Roger Rickmon will announce his ruling on Monday morning at 10:00am. The ruling on the injunction will take place just one day before the city of Joliet is to officially hold its first vote on the annexation of land for the logistics park.