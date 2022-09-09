1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Judge Tosses Former President Trump’s Russia Probe Suit Against Former Secretary Of State Clinton, FBI

September 9, 2022 1:32PM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) – A federal judge in Florida has dismissed Donald Trump’s lawsuit against 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton and former top FBI officials, rejecting the former president’s claims that they and others acted in concert to concoct the Russia investigation that shadowed much of his administration.

U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks said in a sharply worded ruling on Thursday that Trump’s lawsuit, filed in March, contained “glaring structural deficiencies” and that many of the “characterizations of events are implausible.”

A lawyer for Trump said he would appeal the dismissal.

