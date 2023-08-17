Judge Tosses Lawsuit Challenging Illinois’ Assault Weapons Ban
August 17, 2023 1:03PM CDT
A downstate judge is tossing out several lawsuits challenging Illinois’ assault weapons ban. The suits were filed by former Republican attorney general candidate Thomas DeVore, who argued the law violated the constitution. Tuesday’s decision out of Effingham County comes after the state’s high court ruled last week that the ban doesn’t violate the state constitution. The law bans the sale of military-style weapons and high-capacity magazines in the state.