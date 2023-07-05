1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

July 4 Shooting in Joliet Leaves One Wounded

July 4, 2023 10:17PM CDT
An investigation is underway after a shooting in Joliet on Independence Day. It was 1:04 AM that Joliet Police were called to the Ascension St. Joseph emergency room regarding a gunshot victim.

Officers learned that a 26-year-old male had sustained two gunshot wounds. Authorities learned that the victim had been shot while in a vehicle and the victim’s wounds were considered to be non-life threatening.

The shooting is reported to have taken place in the parking lot of the BP gas station on McDonough Street. Officers responded to the location and found evidence of shooting.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

