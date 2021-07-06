July 4th Weekend Is Chicago’s Most Violent Weekend Of 2021

Fourth of July weekend is the deadliest and most violent weekend so far this year in Chicago. Police say more than 90 people were shot in the city from Friday afternoon to last night. At least 16 of those people died. Among the wounded were nearly a dozen children and two Chicago police supervisors. Five of the kids were shot within a nine-hour period Sunday evening through early yesterday. Chicago has already experienced a large amount of violent this summer. Last weekend, 10 people were killed and 68 others were wounded in shootings across the city.