July Fourth Weekend Fire In Joliet

Family escapes fire over the July 4th weekend in Joliet. At 5:45pm on Sunday July 2nd Joliet Fire Department crews responded to a report of a garage fire in the 6800 block of Cornwall Dr. on the City’s far west side. First arriving crews arrived on the scene in 3 minutes and reported heavy fire coming from the front of the structure. Company 10 was able to knock down the fire in the garage with a blitz line. Crews from Engine 9 and 10 then entered the structure to find fire on the 1st floor. Fire was extinguished and overhaul kept the fire from extending to other parts of the house. The roof was vented due to poor visibility within the structure which aided the attack companies in extinguishing the fire. The family was able to exit the structure on their own and there were no injuries to report.

Crews from Station 6,7,8,9 and 10 responded to the fire and performed water supply, search, and ventilation. Crews were on the scene for 90 minutes. The structure suffered major fire and smoke damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.