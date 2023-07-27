July Has Been So Blistering Hot, Scientists Already Calculate That It’s The Warmest Month On Record

WASHINGTON (AP) — July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the globally hottest on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat through.

Thursday’s announcement by the World Meteorological Organization and the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service says July’s heat is beyond record-smashing.

They say Earth’s temperature has been temporarily passing over a key global warming threshold.

July is about six-tenths of a degree Fahrenheit warmer than the old record set in 2019.

Scientists say this month may be the hottest in 120,000 years.