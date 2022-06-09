      Weather Alert

“Jump on the Bus” school supply program still has spots open

Jun 9, 2022 @ 2:06pm
MorningStar Mission has additional registration spots open for our Jump on the Bus Program, which provides school supplies to school aged children (K – 17 years) in the Will County area. Students will receive a backpack, school supplies and a new outfit for the new school year. Our next registration date is Friday, June 10, 2022 and Monday, June 13, 2022 between 9am-11am and 1pm-3pm in our Cafeteria at 350 E Washington St in Joliet. For more information and required documentation, please contact Lori Taylor-Esposito, Volunteer Coordinator, at 815-722-5780 or by email at [email protected]

