1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Jury Awards Florida Girl Burned By McDonald’s Chicken McNugget $800,000 In Damages

July 20, 2023 3:59PM CDT
Credit: MGN

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida jury awarded $800,000 in damages to a little girl who received second-degree burns when a hot Chicken McNugget fell on her leg as her mother pulled away from the drive-thru of a McDonald’s restaurant.

Lawyers for Olivia Caraballo’s family were seeking $15 million in damages.

Jurors reached their verdict after deliberating for less than two hours on Wednesday.

The child was 4 when the McNugget fell onto her thigh and got caught between her skin and the seatbelt as her mother pulled away from the drive-thru.

A separate jury in May found McDonald’s USA and its franchise operator, Upchurch Foods, liable for her injuries.

