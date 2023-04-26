1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Jury Deliberating In ComEd Four Bribery Case Linked To Michael Madigan

April 26, 2023 12:13PM CDT
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

The jury in the ComEd Four bribery trial is deliberating.  They were handed the case after seven weeks of arguments.  The defendants are accused of bribing former House Speaker Michael Madigan to gain his influence over the utility’s legislative agenda in Springfield.  The people facing charges are ComEd lobbyist Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, lobbyist Jay Doherty, and ComEd point man John Hooker.

