Jury Deliberations Continue For Third Day In ComEd Four Trial

Jurors continue to deliberate in the federal trial of the so-called ComEd Four. The federal jury deliberated for a third day yesterday without reaching a verdict. Deliberations are expected to resume Monday. Anne Pramaggiore, Michael McClain, John Hooker, and Jay Doherty are all charged with conspiring to provide associates of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan with jobs and contracts with ComEd in exchange for favorable action in Springfield.