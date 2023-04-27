Jury Deliberations Continue Today In ComEd Four Trial
April 27, 2023 12:02PM CDT
Jury deliberations will continue today in the federal trial of the so-called ComEd Four. Anne Pramaggiore, Michael McClain, John Hooker, and Jay Doherty are all charged with conspiring to provide associates of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan with jobs and contracts with ComEd in exchange for favorable action in Springfield. Jurors have been deliberating for more than eight hours over two days without reaching a verdict.