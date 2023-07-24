Jury In Kevin Spacey Trial Ends 1st Day Of Deliberations

LONDON (AP) — Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Kevin Spacey have adjourned without reaching a verdict after deliberating for more than two hours in a London court.

The jury of nine men and three women began their discussions behind closed doors Monday in Southwark Crown Court after hearing evidence over three weeks.

Deliberations are scheduled to resume on Tuesday.

Spacey is accused of assaulting four men between 2001 and 2013 during a time he was frequently working in London theater.

The prosecutor called the Oscar winner a “sexual bully.”

The defense argued that three of the men were liars and that a fourth incident was nothing more Spacey making a clumsy pass.