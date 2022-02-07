      Weather Alert

Jury Selection Begins In Arbery Death Hate Crimes Trial

Feb 7, 2022 @ 1:45pm

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) – Jury selection has started in the federal hate crimes trial of the three men already convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

The judge Monday dismissed nine of the first group of 25 potential jurors to report to the courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia.

Most of the questioning to determine whether jury pool members could serve impartially occurred outside the courtroom and out of public view.

Because of intense pretrial publicity, roughly 1,000 people across 43 Georgia counties got jury duty notices for this trial.

Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, chased Arbery down in pickup trucks as he ran through their neighborhood.

Federal prosecutors say the three white men targeted Arbery because he was Black.

