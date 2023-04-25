1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Jury Selection Begins In Rape Lawsuit Against Former President Trump

April 25, 2023 12:07PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Juror selection is underway in the civil trial resulting from former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll’s claims that Former President Donald Trump raped her in the dressing room of a luxury Manhattan department store.

Jury selection began Tuesday with a Manhattan federal court judge telling prospective jurors that he wants to find people who can be fair and impartial.

Carroll says a chance encounter with Mr. Trump turned violent two decades before he became president.

Mr. Trump says she fabricated the claim to sell a 2019 memoir.

Trump’s lawyers have not ruled out the chance he might testify.

The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done.

Popular Posts

1

Joliet Brothers Arrested After Smashing Up a Housing Authority Apartment
2

Dozens of Street Car Races Thwarted In Joliet and Shorewood
3

Closure on I-80 in Joliet and Minooka starts on Monday
4

Joliet Police: Extra Police Presence At Plainfield South HS
5

Woman Identified In I-80 Fatal Over Easter Weekend

Recent Posts