Justice Jackson Makes Supreme Court Debut In Brief Ceremony

WASHINGTON (AP) – Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has made her first appearance on the Supreme Court bench in a brief courtroom ceremony three days before the start of the high court’s new term.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses attended Jackson’s ceremonial investiture Friday.

She is the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

The 52-year-old Jackson will follow the custom of every other new justice since 1972 and be seated for a time in a chair that once belonged to John Marshall.

Marshall served as chief justice for 34 years in the early 1800s.