1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Justice Jackson Writes 1st Supreme Court Majority Opinion

February 28, 2023 5:43PM CST
Share
Justice Jackson Writes 1st Supreme Court Majority Opinion

WASHINGTON (AP) – Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has written her first majority opinion for the Supreme Court.

The opinion released Tuesday in a dispute between states over unclaimed money is one of roughly a half dozen she is expected to write by the time the court finishes its work for the summer, usually in late June.

Each justice typically writes at least one opinion from the seven separate two-week argument sessions the court holds from early October to late April.

 

Popular Posts

1

Channahon Gymnastics Coach Sentenced to 96-Years in Prison
2

Willow Springs Man Charged With DUI For Fatal I-55 Crash On Monday In Bolingbrook
3

Man Arrested After Leaving Child in Joliet Hotel Room
4

Rock Band Announced For Taste of Joliet 2023
5

Juvenile Arrested For Drugs & Guns In Joliet

Recent Posts