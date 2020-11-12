Juvenile Stabbed In Bolingbrook Following Fight In Park
Bolingbrook Police car/md
Bolingbrook Police reporting a stabbing following a fight. On Wednesday, November 11th at approximately 7:06 p.m., officers were dispatched to the east side of Beaconridge Townhomes upon receiving a report a subject had been stabbed. Upon arrival officers located the victim with two small puncture wounds to his back. The victim, a 16 year old juvenile, was transported to an area hospital with minor superficial wounds, treated, and released.
According to reports the victim accompanied his brother to the Beaconridge area to meet up with two other subjects. The victim’s brother, a 14 year old juvenile had been having a disagreement with another juvenile. They allegedly agreed to meet at the park to fight, after the argument escalated over social media.
The subjects met at the park and the 14 year old fought with the other juvenile. At some point the 16 year old victim became involved and threw a subject to the ground. The 16 year old victim and his brother were walking away when the 16 year old victim was stabbed in the back with an unknown object.
The incident is under investigation and no one is in custody at this time.