JWHS Semifinalist in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program

Joliet West High School student Mary Pelzer was named a Semifinalist in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program. Approximately 16,000 Semifinalists were named this year and will have the opportunity to compete for National Merit Scholarships and advance to the Finalist level of the competition.

Over 1.6 million juniors in about 22,000 high schools entered the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as the initial screening for program entrants.

To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist and his or her high school must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.

A Semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record through­ out high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT® scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.