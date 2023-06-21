K-9 “Jet” Sworn in as Newest Member of Lewis University Police Department

The Lewis University Police Department has a new, four-legged team member – emotional support K9 “Jet.” The three-month-old Golden Retriever was purchased by Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow using money forfeited from drug dealers and money launderers.

Jet is Lewis University’s first canine officer, and the 14th police K-9 Glasgow has provided throughout Will County.

In 2012, I established the Paws for Kids dog therapy initiative at the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center, and it has made a tremendous positive impact in relaxing the children and helping them to open up about their experiences. I remember one young girl who was initially hesitant to talk but wanted to come back to the CAC and tell her story after engaging with one of our special therapy dogs,” Glasgow said. “Emotional support dogs offer unconditional affection in a way that humans sometimes cannot.

Born at Welch Family Golden’s in Colchester, Illinois, Jet was trained by K9 Guardians in Lockport. No taxpayer dollars were used.

In addition to Jet, State’s Attorney Glasgow has provided “Reno” in Joliet, “Rookie” in Shorewood, “Hutch” in Channahon, “Roxie” in Rockdale; “Mao” in Wilmington; “Simo” in Crest Hill, “Tib” (short for Tiburian) in Elwood; “Tucker” in Park Forest; “Cap” in Monee; “Helmut” in Tinley Park; “Nuke” in Braidwood; and “Apollo” in Manhattan.

Jet is now a member of Glasgow’s League of Extraordinary Canines & Friends, an initiative designed to bring together the law enforcement community, animal control agencies, veterinarians, humane societies, rescue groups, and all who care about the humane treatment of animals to work together in addressing animal cruelty and neglect.