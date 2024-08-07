K-9 Team Supporting National Night Out

Last night, the Will County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Unit, was out in full force throughout the county in support of this year’s National Night Out. National Night Out enhances relationships between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. These events bring a fun, relaxing, and personal element under positive circumstances to get to know the residents in the neighborhoods that we serve, which builds safer communities.

Thank you to all our K-9’s and our deputy K-9 handlers who work hard every day doing their job but consistently bring joy to every public event they attend.