K9s For Veterans Opens Training Facility In Will County

Will County State's Attorney Jim Glasgow with Mike Tellerino, founder and CEO of K9s for Veterans/md

Good news for veterans dealing with PTSD in the Will County area. K9s for Veterans is opening a new training facility in Joliet. Founder and CEO of K9s for Veterans Mike Tellerino says their training facility in Chicago was running out of space and many veterans in the Will County area couldn’t always make the trip to Chicago.

Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow has been helping to secure a building in Will County for over a year and says it was a family effort. His wife Gina Glasgow who works for Habitat for Humanity found the building. The space is being provided by Jean and Jim Tibbot. The training facility is located at 1 Doris Avenue in Joliet. The new training facility is named the Gina and Jim Glasgow Training Campus.

K9s for Veterans mission is to help veterans with post traumatic stress disorder transition back to civilian life once their military service has ended with the help of trained service dogs. We are committed to educating the public about the plight of veterans with PTSD and streamlining the process for them to get service dogs, so they get the help they need, before it’s too late.