Kane Co. Men Charged With Removing Catalytic Converters From Vehicles

An NYPD officer places a sticker with a unique serial number onto a catalytic converter at a crime prevention event in the Staten Island borough of New York City on Friday, April 14, 2023. After applying the sticker, the officer uses a cotton swab dipped in acid to etch the number permanently on the car part. The NYPD registers the serial number of the vehicle owner in a national database. If police find someone with the catalytic converter, who is not the registered owner, they could charge that person with criminal possession of stolen property. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)