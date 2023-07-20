Kane Co. Men Charged With Removing Catalytic Converters From Vehicles
July 19, 2023 9:19PM CDT
Two Kane County men are accused of removing catalytic converters from more than 35 vehicles across northern Illinois. State Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office charged Pedro Villegas-Mendoza and Octavio Goytia with theft and aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Raoul claims that from August 2021 through March 2022, the suspects worked together to steal catalytic converters from vehicles in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Will, DeKalb, Lake, McHenry, and Winnebago counties. Bond for both men was set at 350-thousand dollars.